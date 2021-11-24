Over half of Mecklenburg County vaccinated

COVID infection rates continue to lessen in Mecklenburg County. There have been 160 new cases this month, down from 203 that developed from the beginning of October to the end. Mecklenburg now registers as orange on the VDH’s community transmission scale. Four new deaths have been announced in-county due to the disease.
Mecklenburg residents have surpassed the halfway mark with 50.8% of adults now vaccinated.
Virginia altogether has seen 957,570—a little under a million—cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. There have been 14,548 deaths statewide. Most of Virginia remains red on the VDH’s community transmission scale. Over 87% of adults in the Commonwealth have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 76.6% have been fully inoculated.
There has been a substantial increase in the amount of recorded outbreaks in the Southside Health District. As a reminder, the Southside Health District is composed of Brunswick, Halifax, and Mecklenburg counties, and an outbreak of COVID-19 is described as a place where at least two cases of COVID-19 have been discovered within a two weeks period. There have been three new outbreaks in long-term care facilities, three new in K-12 facilities, one new in a healthcare facility, two new in correctional facilities, and five new in congregate settings for a total of 14 new outbreaks since the end of October.
In other COVID-19 news, the Southside Health District now offers booster shots for all three of the COVID-19 vaccines. Booster shots may be obtained six months after you receive your last primary dose. The CDC recommends that the following vulnerable communities receive a booster shot:
- Those 65 years and older
- Those age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
- Those age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
- Those age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
- All individuals aged 18 years or older who received the Johnson & Johnson primary vaccine dose at least two months ago.
Those receiving a booster shot do not have to get a booster from the same manufacturer whose primary dose(s) received. However, there has not been enough studies to show if receiving vaccine doses from different companies provides better protection. Be sure to bring your vaccination card with you if you are receiving a booster shot.
The Southside Health District also now offers Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5-11.
“Our children deserve to be able to safely stay in school, visit family and friends, travel, and take part in extracurricular activities,” said Director of the Pittsylvania/Danville and Southside Health Departments Scott Spillmann, MD, MPH. “Getting them vaccinated is the first step to helping them return to these normal activities and a critical tool in protecting them from COVID-19.”
You may also book a vaccine appointment with either Walmart or CVS.