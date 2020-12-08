New COVID death in Mecklenburg County

Mecklenburg County broke the 1,000 case mark for COVID cases in the county after Thanksgiving weekend. As of December 7, there have been 1,057 total cases with 52 hospitalizations and 37 total deaths.
Virginia cases have continued to skyrocket since November, hitting a new height of over 2,300+ new cases reported each day. Virginia has had a total of 258,870 confirmed cases with 4,208 deaths.
No new outbreaks have been reported in the Southside Health District. There have been a total of 17 outbreaks, seven of which have been reported in long-term care facilities. Additionally, there have been five outbreaks found in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a child care setting, and one in a K-12 setting. Outbreak-related cases have grown to 776, with 220 found in healthcare workers across the counties of Brunswick, Halifax, and Mecklenburg.
More information on the numbers can be found on the Virginia Department of Health’s website at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/. A reminder: cases are not reported on the day the patient became ill, but on the day they have been classified as meeting the case definition for COVID-19.
Stay-at-home and mask wearing orders are still in effect as recommended by Governor Ralph Northam. While COVID-19 can be quite deadly, the virus can also appear with little to no symptoms. Keep in mind that these symptoms have been reported with COVID-19 and if you suspect you may have the virus, quarantine first then call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.
Symptoms:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
This list does not include all possible symptoms. If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
For information regarding the difference between Influenza and COVID-19, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm.