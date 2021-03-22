Buena Vista hospital hosting weekly vaccination clinics

The Southside Health District moved forward to Phase 1c of vaccinations on March 16. The district will continue to vaccinate those under the Phase 1a and Phase 1b priorities, but has expanded the pool to include more people at risk as vaccine supply increases.
Phase 1a prioritized health care personnel and long-term care facility residents and staff; Phase 1b prioritized people 65 and older as well as frontline essential workers and those at increased risk for severe illness as defined by the CDC. Phase 1c expands the definition of essential workers to include the following in this order:
- Energy workers
- Water, wastewater, and waste removal workers (including recycling removal workers)
- Housing and construction workers
- Food service workers
- Transportation and logistics workers
- Institutions of higher education faculty and staff
- Finance workers
- Information technology and communication workers
- Media workers
- Legal services workers
- Public safety workers (engineers)
- Any other public health workers
In other vaccination news, VCU Health CMH, in partnership with the Southside Health District, has begun weekly vaccination clinics at the old CMH emergency room located on Buena Vista Circle in South Hill. The first of these clinics will take place this Friday—and every Friday after while supplies remain available—March 26 from 8:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. Vaccines will be handed out by appointment only and walk-ins are not permitted at the clinic.
Vaccines are being given out to only those classified under Phases 1a, 1b, and 1c at this time. If you are someone in need of a vaccine that meets this criteria, please contact the CMH Vaccination Clinic by phone at (434) 447-5541 from 9:00a.m. until 3:00p.m. Monday through Friday. Please do not leave a message as they will not be returned. Slots are currently limited to 200 per day so please remain patient.
Mecklenburg County has seen 77 new cases of COVID-19 pop up in the past two weeks. There have been 2,106 cases reported countywide since March of 2020. 61 cases have resulted in death; as Jon Taylor shared at the last Board of Supervisors meeting, most of the deaths that have been recorded this past month are part of a backlog that had built up at the Richmond headquarters.
As for vaccine coverage in the county, 11,607 vaccine doses have been administered. Roughly 7,500 residents have received their first dose and 4,200 have become fully inoculated. Percentage wise, 13.8% of the county has been vaccinated.