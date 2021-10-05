4 deaths and 168 new cases of COVID-19 in two weeks

The Commonwealth reports that there have been 878,518 cases of and 12,955 deaths due to COVID-19 recorded statewide. While there have been a few breakthrough cases reported in fully vaccinated individuals, most newly reported cases occur with unvaccinated people. Of the over 5 million Virginians who have been fully vaccinated, less than 0.5% have developed COVID-19.
The Virginia Department of Health reports that Mecklenburg has now accrued a total of 3,184 COVID-19 cases, up 168 from September 21. Additionally, four new deaths due to the virus have been added to the toll, 77 total.
On the brighter side, statewide there are now less than 500 patients hospitalized in the ICU due to COVID-19. Of the 458 that are currently hospitalized, 288 are receiving ventilator support. A total of 68,891 Virginians have been successfully discharged following a hospitalization due to COVID-19.
Last week, CVS announced that they are offering booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to eligible populations. These eligible populations include:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series
- People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series
- People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk
- People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series
Those interested in receiving their booster shot can make an appointment at CVS.com.