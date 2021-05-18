Pandemic end in sight; mask mandate lifted

On Friday, May 14 Virginia Governor Northam lifted Virginia’s indoor mask mandate and announced that distancing and capacity restrictions will ease beginning Friday, May 28. Northam lifted the mask mandate to reflect new guidance issued by the CDC and due in part to the nearly 50% of Virginia’s adult population that have received vaccines thus far.
“Virginians have been working hard, and we are seeing the results in our strong vaccine numbers and dramatically lowered case counts,” Governor Northam announced in the video message aired Friday. As of Monday, May 18 4,156,741 Virginians have received their first dose of the vaccine, and another 3.2 million have been fully vaccinated. Case counts have dropped significantly since their peak at the beginning of the year. Virginia has moved from seeing over 5,000 new cases a day to 500.
The CDC has also released guidelines for vaccinated individuals: those that have been fully-vaccinated can safely unmask in most indoor settings excluding public transit, health care facilities, and congregate settings. Businesses retain the right to require masks in their establishments. Employees serving in restaurants, retail venues, fitness, personal care, and entertainment sectors must continue wearing masks until they have been fully-vaccinated. People that have not yet been fully-vaccinated are still strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks in all settings.
It was announced Wednesday, May 12 anyone over the age of 12 can now receive the Pfizer vaccine. VCU Health CMH will be holding a vaccine clinic for children between the ages of 12-17 on Friday, June 4. Any minor seeking a COVID vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The clinic will last from 8:30a.m. to 3:30p.m. at the old hospital emergency room on Buena Vista Circle in South Hill. Contact the VCU Health CMH Vaccination Clinic by phone at (434) 447-5541 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment to be vaccinated. Walk-ins are not permitted at the clinic.
The Southside Health District has announced a series of localized free COVID-19 vaccine mobile clinics within the Mecklenburg locality beginning May 25. The clinics will be offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to eliminate the need for any followup clinics. The dates, times and locations of these mobile clinics are as follows:
- Tuesday, May 25
3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Brunswick County Conference Center
100 Athletic Field Road
Lawrenceville, VA 23868
- Wednesday, May 26
3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Parker Park Complex
1598 Halifax St.
South Hill, VA 23970
- Thursday, May 27
3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Estes Center
316 N Main St.
Chase City, VA 23924
- Friday, May 28
3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Clarksville Community Center
103 Woodland Dr.
Clarksville, VA 23927
- Saturday, May 29
3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Halifax Fairgrounds/Raceway
1188 James D. Haygood Hwy.
South Boston, VA 24592