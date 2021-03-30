Local Non-profit PATHS Provides Over 6,000 COVID-19 Vaccinations and Counting

Piedmont Access to Health Services, Inc. (PATHS) has provided over 6,000 COVID-19 vaccinations and PATHS is now receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccines at their medical sites. To get scheduled for a vaccine, please complete this form https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/88GBYTD or call the PATHS location closest to you: South Boston 434-575-1336; Boydton 434-738-6420; Danville 434-791-4122; Martinsville 276-632-2966; or Chatham 434-432-4443. There are no out-of-pocket costs.
PATHS CEO Marsha Mendenhall shared that, “PATHS is attempting to take COVID-19 vaccinations directly to community members.” With a goal to eliminate the transportation barrier and provide easy access, PATHS has provided vaccinations on-site at businesses including The Salvation Army of Danville and Schewels Home in South Boston to their employees, as well as, citizens.
The Salvation Army of Danville’s Captain Shalanda Jackson commented, “I believe the community is our mission. The mission is to meet needs without discrimination. During this season the need is to beat Covid. This virus has claimed the lives of too many and it must stop. One way is wearing a mask, which we provided to clients in the beginning of this pandemic. Now after a year of wearing a mask the new weapon is vaccination! We are excited to have had the opportunity to host PATHS as they provided vaccinations for our clients, staff, volunteers, and surrounding community. The event was a success and we hope to do more with paths in the future.”
As more vaccines are distributed to each PATHS location, appointments will be scheduled during office hours, as well as, at future community and mobile unit clinics.
Shani Gaylord, PATHS Director of Community Programs shared her appreciation that, “In addition to providing vaccines, we’re grateful for community partners including The University of Lynchburg PA Medicine program students for volunteering to administer vaccines, Feeding Southwest Virginia who donated food boxes, as well as, the Danville Police Department, The Haven of the Dan River Region, and the Danville Department of Community Development who have had resource tables to share opportunities and fun goody bags.”
PATHS is an award winning local, non-profit, with federally qualified health centers that serve all members of the community offering quality medical, dental, behavioral health, and pharmacy services including free delivery. To learn more about PATHS visit https://www.pathsinc.org /
https://www.facebook.com/pathsinc or email socialmedia@pathsinc.org.