God’s Final Call Warning Ministries (GFCWM) started by Ralph and Delores Rhyne has been feeding the hungry in Rural Virginia for over nine years. With the COVID crisis, the need has increased substantially. They currently help to alleviate hunger in Danville, Clarksville and South Boston. Their food giveaways result in long lines that normally help 900 hungry families in the three sites at least once a month.
Ralph uses his aging trucks to pick up food from Walmart, the CVS distribution center in Fredricksburg (3 hours from their home) and other sources. Because they volunteered eight hours of their time in November wrapping children’s gifts at the plush Greenbrier Hotel in West Virginia, the resort awarded 800 badly needed Christmas gifts for poor children for their region.
Donations have hit rock bottom and this vital food ministry is struggling.
Ralph said GFCWM could do even more to help families in need with the donated use of a 26-foot box truck, forklift, and pallet jack. Currently the ministry uses two 14-foot box trucks to make deliveries.
They also need a larger space for food storage. Currently, Delores takes $600 from her $900 a month social security check to pay for storage.
Please go to https://www.godsfinalcallandwarning.com/ for more information and to donate to provide food for those suffering during this horrific pandemic.