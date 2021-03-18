Smiley providing virtual learning support in Clarksville

Valor & Grace Literacy Cove is a full service literacy center that is providing virtual learning support for students in the heart of Clarksville. This new facility is a fully realized long-term dream of career educator Aundrea Smiley. The Cove is currently offering virtual learning support, educational consultation, and facility use for students.
Aundrea boasts 13 years of experience in the classroom, as well as a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from Mary Baldwin University, a graduate certificate for Restorative Justice in Education from Eastern Mennonite University, and will soon add a PhD in Education Leadership and Higher Education Administration from Liberty University to her qualifications. Smiley said she is, “very blessed to be able to pull in both credentials and experience.”
Before COVID hit, Aundrea had just secured a part-time job working as a reading specialist while she worked on the dissertation for her Doctorate’s. When schools moved to virtual learning, her job fell through like many others. She began offering virtual tutoring sessions to aid students that were struggling after the virtual-shift; she soon added educational consultation to her services in order to help parents navigate the new virtual learning environment.
Smiley says her family moved to the area in October where she continued offering online tutoring services in addition to maintaining her wellness business. In November, she was offered a gig working with Clarksville Elementary as a tutor two to three days a week, which she happily accepted.
Still, Aundrea knew she wanted to do something more for the kids. She began the Cove’s Facebook page in late January, and started the search for a space where she could provide children with a place they could come for help with virtual learning and instruction as well as to hang out. Smiley unveiled on February 6 that 333 Virginia Avenue was now home to the beginnings of the Cove.
So far, Valor & Grace has had amazing support from the community of Clarksville. They have received help from Benchmark Bank, Hite’s Clothing, the Mecklenburg County YMCA, Sweet Violet, and the Cottage Barn. Each business contributed goodies to help spread the word and welcome new members at the Cove.
Right now, Valor & Grace is offering limited spots for virtual learning support and online educational consultations. Educational consultations entail an hour of tutoring two to three days a week, depending on a child’s needs, in addition to weekly communication with the child’s teachers and parent to make sure all are on the same page. Now that Valor & Grace has a brick-and-mortar location open for business, they are able to offer limited in-person tutoring as well as virtual. Prices for tutoring range from $25/hour to $35/hour.
Valor & Grace os also offering the option for facility usage, which allows kids a space to come in and work, read books, or even play games. Facility use is offered for a $125 monthly fee, and is somewhat limited right now due to the 10 person indoors mandate. Right now, they are offering 10 2-hour sessions at a time where children can sign up. Once 10 people have signed up for a 2 hour session, no other slots are offered for that two hours. Smiley shared that she does foresee possible game and movie nights coming to the Cove in the future.
Hours are subject to change, but right now Valor & Grace is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 10:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. Aundrea will share any hour changes on Valor & Grace’s Facebook page.