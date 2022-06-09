Mountain Creek Signs opens second store in Chase City

Mountain Creek and Signs’s second location opened doors in Chase City May 23. Owner Anthony DeMarco states that while looking at four different locations for the new store, Chase City stood out because, “[it] was the most welcoming and helpful to us…It just seemed like the town was very welcoming and there’s a major need for this kind of business in this town.”
DeMarco’s experience in the business dates back to his first business in Farmville called Farmville Signs. That business began in 2011 and lasted until DeMarco sold it in 2017. He worked for other places before establishing Mountain Creek Signs in 2019 which was first operated out of his home.
Mountain Creek Signs found its first home in the Blackstone Food Lion shopping center in February 2021. DeMarco found a better location that September across the street from Blackstone’s Walmart, where the first store has stayed since.
That September, DeMarco also fell ill and became paralyzed due to Guillain-Barre syndrome. He stayed in the hospital for 14 days before moving to physical therapy which he stayed in for 62 days. During this time, the store’s employees kept Mountain Creek Signs afloat. Though they weren’t earning much income at this time, it was enough to pay the bills.
After that, DeMarco decided “I’m either going to go out of 2022 broke and bankrupt, or I’m going to have three or four different businesses.”
His goal now is to open up at least one or two more stores.
As for the new store, DeMarco shares, "We print anything and everything; the only thing we don’t print is money!” He continued, “We do signs, banners, graphics, we can create logos for you, we can print posters, we can print your pictures on canvas, we can print on magnets…we do letterheads, envelopes, copies, and fax.”
He also has a Direct-to-Garment (DTG) printer for T-shirts. Rather than using heat-transfer vinyl which can peel off after too many times in the dryer, his printer directly jets the ink onto the fibers of the shirt. The store has also begun to venture into screen-printing and embroidering clothes.
In addition to all the items Mountain Creek Signs can design and print, the store serves the community as an authorized Fed-Ex and UPS shipping outlet. Customers can bring in a package without a label and they will print a label and ship it off to wherever it needs to go. The store is also a drop-off location.
“That’s one of the major things I think Chase City was really interested in. It keeps people from driving 40 miles to the next town just to drop off a package,” DeMarco added.
He was also adamant that the store cannot take packages with only QR code label: “We get a lot of returns from Amazon and they only send the QR labels. But, you can ask them for an actual shipping label and they’ll send that to you as well.” Mountain Creek can also print off a shipping label that is on your phone. Additionally, the store stocks Fed-Ex and UPS boxes that they do not charge for, but they do charge a dollar or two for taping things up.
Store hours are currently Monday through Friday 9a.m. to 5p.m. but they may be changed later to match the community. “If people need us to be open at 8a.m. so they can drop package off before work I’m willing to change that.”
Be sure to visit the new shop location at 317 Main Street in Chase City. Customers can reach them by phone at (434) 533-3651, through their Facebook page ‘Mountain Creek Signs Chase City Virginia’, by email at mountaincreeksigns@yahoo.com, or by using their website mountaincreeksigns.com.