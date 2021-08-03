Clarksville Dixie Youth Fundraiser Earns $20,000 Match

The Clarksville Dixie Youth organization recently brought yet another successful season to a close after hosting regional tournaments and, additionally, their campaign to raise funds for improvements to Shaver Field and the softball field on Woodland Drive in Clarksville reached an important goal. The organization raised in excess of $20,000 which earned them an additional $20,000 through a match from an anonymous donor.
Dan Wilbourne, who serves as the organization’s president, indicated that funds raised by the drive will be used to enhance the Clarksville fields which are home to both baseball and softball leagues for girls and boys ranging from 5 to 18 years of age, and play in six different leagues designated by ages. He recently accepted a check from John and Terri Lee from the anonymous donor giving the organization in excess of $60,000 for lighting and field improvements. Wilbourne indicated that the Lee’s approached the organization about the effort because of their concern about the future of youth sports following the pandemic.
When presenting the match check, John Lee stated, “Terri and I, and a very generous donor, are so very proud of the Clarksville Dixie Youth group and their efforts to raise funds to improve a facility that brings value to so many area youth. We were gravely concerned that organized youth sports might well become a casualty of the pandemic and we are so pleased to see that groups such as these Dixie Youth volunteers refuse to allow that to be the case.”
He added, “Terri and I came out to several games this year and so enjoyed watching the kids play, and the parents cheer, and we would like to express our appreciation to all who worked so hard to reach this goal and whose efforts will result in improved facilities where our youth can have fun and learn life lessons that can only be taught by being a part of a team. We are so very proud of this incredibly dedicated group of people who so unselfishly give of their valuable time for this effort.”
New lights for the two fields are the highest priority for the organization and Wilbourne is already working with two athletic field light manufacturers on costs and designs with the goal of having the new lighting in place for next season. It is estimated that new lights and equipment for the two fields will cost about $50,000. The contacts for the manufacturers were provided by Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative (MEC).
MEC has experience in installing athletic field lights after undertaking a similar project for the baseball field in Wylliesburg. That effort, by all accounts, was a resounding success for that community. MEC worked directly with the manufacturer on that project and will likely serve in a similar role for the Clarksville Dixie Youth project. “We are pleased to have MEC as our technical partner in the lighting project, they have great experience in installing these lights and have already been invaluable in helping us get started on this significant project,” Wilbourne added.
MEC has also agreed to install the lights and position them according to the lighting design provided by the manufacturer. Lee indicated that MEC’s line crew workers are always willing to donate their time to great causes, especially those that benefit our community’s youth, and the cooperative would provide the equipment needed to get the job done, saving the baseball organization additional funds for the project. Lee added, “Our cooperative is pleased to support youth sports and we’re proud that our employees are willing to give generously of their time and skills to benefit the community.”
Additional improvements the organization hopes to undertake with funds from this drive and future contributions include a press box for the softball field with restrooms on the ground floor, concrete walkways between the fields and concrete under the softball bleachers, a new lawnmower with bagger, loud speakers for both fields, fencing to separate the parking area from the fields, new flooring in the concession stand and a walk-in cooler for the concession stand.
“Our dedicated Clarksville Dixie Youth volunteers were determined to take advantage of the matching opportunity presented by the Lee’s and we did. We are excited about the future of our park and the leagues that call it home, and we are committed to improving our facilities” Wilbourne said, adding, “I’d like to thank all our great volunteer team for their time, dedication, and efforts, they are just the best. I’d also like to thank our community for the fantastic support, and to John and Terri Lee who, not only encouraged us, but personally raised over $25,000 for our field improvements.”
Contributions to this worthy campaign are welcome and can be sent to Clarksville Dixie Youth, Inc. at P.O. Box 522, Clarksville, VA 23927. For additional information about the drive or to find out how you can help and contribute, please contact the organization at clarksvilledixieyouth@gmail.com., or call Dan Wilbourne at (434) 210-1286.