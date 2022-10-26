Living Beyond Breast Cancer: Wesley’s Story

In September 2020, Wesley Swain caught a suspicious breast abnormality. She consulted her primary care physician who was able to quickly scheduled her in for her first mammogram. It was confirmed in October 2020 that she had Stage 1 breast cancer.
She recounts that for the whole first month of her diagnosis she was in shock. “It was like living in a fog. I had a hard time processing and comprehending everything. I was just going through the motions and doing what my doctors told me.”
She had no family history of breast cancer, and after conducting the recommended genetic testing it turned out she didn’t even have the gene for breast cancer. It turns out that Wesley was triple-positive, meaning that the cancer had been hormone-induced.
She was quickly able to undergo the knife for a successful lumpectomy. While she was technically cancer-free following that treatment, she had a long way to go before the battle was over. Because her cancer had been hormone-induced, she had to undergo a hormone blocker injection every three weeks for a year, six rounds of chemotherapy spaced every three weeks, and radiation treatments. She had officially finished treatment and beaten cancer in November 2021.
But, near the end of her own journey her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. Wesley stated that it was completely ironic that almost a year after her diagnosis, her mother was diagnosed. As mentioned, there wasn’t a genetic component to their luck of the draw. Both her and her mother’s cancer were different types. Just as her family had done for her, she was able to support her mother during her cancer journey. Her mother finished up chemo earlier just this year.
On her own journey, Wesley says that her husband, boys, family, and her ‘Wesley Warriors’ were instrumental in providing her with the strength to fight and beat breast cancer. She recalled that during holidays especially, the support really went above and beyond.
“A group of friends…surprised me one day. I had 40 people in my yard singing Christmas Carols and they brought presents to my children; not just me. They included the boys in that.” She continued, “I was still going through treatments at Easter, and so we happened to be out of town during the day Easter Saturday. When we got home that night they had hidden over 200 Easter eggs in the yard for the boys to find. They realized that my diagnosis didn’t only affect me, it affected my whole family.”
While it’s unfortunate that there are so many in Mecklenburg County, Wesley knew several other breast cancer survivors that she was able to consult throughout her cancer journey. She credits Crystal Walsh, a former colleague, as being the one she turned to the most with questions about what was normal and what wasn’t.
Wesley also shared that an old high school friend was diagnosed about a month after she had been; she was able to provide the same service and compassion that Walsh and others had for this friend, and then later for her mother.
She wants those facing cancer now and in the future to know that they are not alone. As a small town community, Mecklenburg County gives some of the biggest support and will rally behind you. As someone who admittedly struggled with recognizing she needed it and in turn asking for help, she says, “Don’t be afraid to ask…let people help you, because that’s what they want to do.”
Wesley has avidly supported the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association and the Cindy Hite Memorial Golf Tournament year after year, but now they mean just a little bit more to her as a survivor.