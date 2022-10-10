The South Central Fair opens tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11 and runs through Saturday, October 15. This year’s fair is packed with entertainment every evening for everyone to enjoy!
This year’s gate hours are Tuesday; Wednesday; and Thursday from 5p.m. to 10p.m., Friday from 5p.m. to 11p.m., and Saturday from 12p.m. to 11p.m. Admissions will be $5 Tuesday through Thursday, and on Friday and Saturday they will be $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-11. All children ages 4 and under will be admitted for free every night.
Ticket prices are $1.25 each, 24 for $24, and 72 for $60.
Wristband sales end one hour before each session ends. Wristbands are only good for rides, they do not substitute tickets. Wristband prices are as follows:
- Tuesday through Thursday: 5p.m. to 10p.m. $25.00
- Friday 5p.m. to CLOSE $25
- Saturday 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm $25.00 on site, $20.00 online
- 1p.m. to 6p.m. $25
- 5p.m. to CLOSE $25
- 1p.m. to CLOSE $40. Tickets for 1p.m. to CLOSE will only be available on site, not online.
Wristbands can be purchased for $20 online at colerides.com/tickets . Make sure you purchase tickets for the South Central Fair on their website.
As mentioned, the fair will have different entertainment events each night.
The South Central Fair Idol Contest will take place Tuesday night beginning at 7p.m. at the fairgrounds’ grandstand.
This year’s contestants and the songs they will be singing are:
- Sharonda Claiborne from Halifax County will be singing "Jesus Take the Wheel” and “I’ll Make a Man Outta You.”
- Rick Mann from Randolph will sing “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Flower Shops.”
- Anessa Hammons of LaCrosse will be singing “Easy on Me” and “Halo.”
- Jaquan Brooks from South Hill will sing “Adore” and “Let’s Stay Together.”
- Lisa Wilson of Chase City will sing “Pocket Full of Gold” and “Old Time Rock and Roll.”
- Derrell Edmonds from South Boston will be singing ““I Had To” and “New Year.”
- Samantha Smith of Chase City will be singing “My Baby Loves Me” and “Remedy.”
- Kevin Fuller from Meherrin will sing “Love” and “I Will Always Love You.”
- Lisa Moore of South Hill will be singing “Tennessee Whiskey” and “I’d Rather Go Blind.”
- Mackenzie Davis from Red Oak will sing “Never Ending Story” and “Poor Unfortunate Soul.”
- Nakia Harris of Scottsburg will sing “I Will Always the Water” and a combination song featuring “Mesh Up of Fly” and “I Believe I Can Fly.”
- Amy Shearin from Clarksville will be singing “If Only You Knew” and “Sweet Thing.”
- Anthony Holt of South Boston will be singing “You are More than Enough” and “The One He Kept for Me.”
Come on out Tuesday night for the contest!
Halifax’s own Quarter Scale Tractor Club will be putting on this year’s Quarter Scale Tractor Pull Wednesday night at 6p.m.
The TFC Band will be playing Motown, classic soul, and funk music Thursday night beginning at 7p.m.! You can check them out on Youtube at TFC Band.
The Demolition Derby will take place Friday and Saturday night beginning at 7p.m. It will be hosted by the Stone Roberts Demolition Derby.
The fair will also have the Bar-C Petting Zoo, an Agricadabra Show, and a Comedy Hypnotist Show available all week long!
As always, the industrial arts and agriculture building will be open and displaying all sorts of goodies! There will also be a new Toddler and Pre-K FunTime area located at the back of the agriculture building this year. The education building and barn will remain closed for this year’s fair.
Come on out to this year’s South Central Fair located at the Chase City Fairgrounds for a fun time!