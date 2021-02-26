Black History Feature: Gary “The Knockout King” Wilkins Jr.

I love this guy! Nobody can deny his raw talent and sheer passion for the art of MMA and Boxing. Gary’s last fight back in 2017 was a brutal win for The Knockout King.
He is known for his role on the first ever Mixed Martial Arts Team, “Team No Limit” in South Hill. Freedom Life Fitness owner, Brian Daniel, founded the team. You can catch Gary on any given day shadow boxing and teaching his children, nieces, and nephews fighting techniques.
Here is my exclusive interview with “The Knockout King”.
What made you proud to be a part of Team No Limit?
It felt like a family. It was beautiful because we were making a name for ourselves and our community through MMA.
How did you start your MMA career?
I’ve always been into fighting especially boxing as a kid. I trained for boxing for a while but my cousins Chris and Keyon got me into the world of MMA.
What was your favorite part about being in a caged match?
I liked showing off my fighting skills.
How did you mentally prepare for a fight?
I’d meditate, listen to music, map out the fight, and visualize myself as victorious
What was your favorite match?
It was the one in Brunswick County back in 2011
How did you win?
Knock Out
Who would you love to get in the cage with?
Anybody that I lost to in the past.
What has MMA taught you other than the obvious?
It humbled me. It taught me to be a strategic thinker and great discipline.
Can you give us a word of motivation for the young fighters?
Always remember that hard work beats talent. Stay consistent in your training physically and mentally.