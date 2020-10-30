The American south has some of the most famous graveyards in the United States. Savannah, Georgia, has Bonaventure Cemetery with its Hollywood connections. New Orleans, Louisiana, has Lafayette Cemetery with its Jazz infused funeral parades. Arlington, Virginia, has the National Cemetery with its moving military funerals.
Though not as famous as such places, our Greensville County, Virginia, has quite a few charming graveyards of its own, with some that date back a hundred years or more. During daylight hours, such places evoke somber reflection and historical curiosity. But upon the suggestion of several of our dedicated readers, some of these graveyards also evoke a bit of the spine-tingling thrill of ghosts.
The graveyard just off Brunswick Avenue looks every bit as atmospheric as Hollywood could ever create. It has metal, wood, and stone bordering, well-groomed avenues, and shade trees. It has occupants that date back before 1900. The varied headstones demonstrate how very personal marking the final resting place of our loved ones truly is.
Our intrepid readers claim that sometimes in winter, especially after a snowfall, as the sun descends below the trees, the air will suddenly grow unusually calm within the graveyard's boundaries. Breezes may be moving trees outside the cemetery line, but within, there is only stillness. Adding to this strangeness, some have seen footprints in the snow around a few of the older graves but none leading to or from them. Whispering and soft classical music have also been reported from within the graveyard, but no logical source was found.
Fountain Creek Baptist Church, just off the Brink Road, has a lovely cemetery just to the right of its church. It is at its most beautiful in Fall when the big shade trees burst into color. However, our senior readers have told stories of seeing the place at sunset, or better at moonrise, as an eerie veil of mist ascends across the graveyard. Sometimes the fog only hovers over one or two graves. Such sights are said to indicate restless souls.
Moonlight is often blamed for other scary phenomena seen in our graveyards, "twinkling eyes." This happens when the light of the moon strikes dappled granite stone or very polished marble, making it look like eyes are winking back at you from the graves.
"I know it is just the light reflected back from the shiny headstones but when I was a little kid, seeing that would scare me half to death!" Exclaimed one of our readers interviewed for this story. The reader wished to remain anonymous. Perhaps he felt those graveyard spirits might not appreciate that he had been spying on them.
Ghosts in graveyards are a cliché, but it is a byproduct of our inquisitive nature. When our end comes, as it must, where do we go? The immediate answer is to a pre-arranged grave, tomb, or urn where our loved ones can continue to relate to us. But the more pressing and philosophical answers take us to "beyond" the grave where religious faith assures us that there are consequences for both the faithless and the faithful.
The faithful go to Heaven where put simply, you will be rewarded with all good things. The faithless go to Hell, where, again put simply, you will be rewarded with horrible suffering over and over again. It seems easy to say, "I will be good," but life is so much more complicated as is religions' definition of "good" that our view of death expands to "what if" and our imaginations take over, hence the ghost stories.
"A year to the day after my grandmother died, I smelled her perfume very strongly as I put flowers on her grave." Mary Lee told me during a short interview via phone. Mary Lee is not her real name since the confessions of seeing or believing in ghosts, she felt, would upset her family. "I think she is still here somehow even though I have not smelled it since that day, but it is a good feeling I get." She assured me.
However, Mary Lee says that she knows of a family member who died in a terrible accident back in the 1960s whose presence doesn't feel like a good thing. He is buried in the Brunswick Avenue cemetery but evidently doesn't stay there. Back on the family farm near the Virginia-North Carolina border, items get moved around in the shed seemingly by themselves. Usually, they are placed right where someone could trip. There are times at night when the smell of pipe tobacco invades the kitchen even though no one in the house smokes. "He was the only one who smoked a pipe but he was not allowed to do it in the house. Maybe now no one can tell him no, so he does what he wants." She laughs.
Whatever the theory might be for why we see or feel ghosts in our graveyards, this Halloween, you should consider assisting your family's church with its cemetery maintenance. Pick up any trash, clear out leaf litter, replace faded flowers; it will be a way to show Heaven you are being good. BUT, do it in the daylight and with your church's permission. After all, you can never be too careful, and if Hollywood has taught us nothing else, it never pays to disturb the dead.