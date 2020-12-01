Clarksville Elementary ECSE class sends out Santa Letter

Dear Santa,
How are the Reindeer and Mrs. Clause doing at the North Pole? We hope the elves have been busy making toys. All the students in the Early Childhood Class at Clarksville Elementary School have been good. We have been great students. We enjoy reading Peppa Pig books. We enjoy playing with blocks and toy cars. We would love to have so snow soon.
Mirabella- barbie house, two barbies, and a baby doll
Louden- trucks, Cars, and a train set
August- truck, action figures, and blocks
Lukon- a motorcycle, a fire truck, toy cars
Camryn- baby doll, a kitchen, play-dough
Santa we will leave you some milk and cookies on Christmas Eve night. We have also made some reindeer food for the reindeers to eat. Be safe and stay warm.
Merry Christmas,
Mrs. Foster-Card and Ms. Scott’s ECSE class