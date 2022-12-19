The Lions of Virginia Sponsoring Music Competition

Each year, the Lions of Virginia sponsors the “Lions of Virginia Bland Music Competition”. This competition was established to assist and promote cultural and educational opportunities for musically talented Virginia youth. It is held in honor of songwriter James Bland, composer of over 700 songs, including the former state song, “Carry Me Back to Ole Virginny,” which he wrote at age 19.
The competition starts at the local level with many clubs holding competitions in the instrumental and vocal categories. Any elementary, middle, or high school student is eligible to participate.
Contestants are required to perform from memory a standard piece of literature that is no longer than eight minutes. Accompaniment must be provided with musical instruments played by live performers, other than the contestants themselves. No pre-recorded accompaniment is allowed. Over $25,000.00 is awarded in this statewide contest.
This region’s competition will be held March 3, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. at the St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 111 Sixth Street, Clarksville, VA.
If you would like to participate in the contest and live in our area, please contact either of the following Lion members for more information and/or a registration form: Bob Rietze, blandcompetition-2023@yahoo.com; Jane Lloyd, janelloyd70@gmail.com; Randy Suslick, docmrs@verison.net; Lisa Clary, undermyhat@embarqmail.com; or Helen Person, helenperson@gmail.com.