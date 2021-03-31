It’s been a busy at the Chamber preparing all the safety measures that will be in place for the April 10th event.
We have been working with the VDH and ABC to insure the safety of all those who attend. This year we have split the event into two time periods. 11 am to 2 pm & 3 pm to 6 pm. It will be held at 617 Virginia Ave and we are thrilled to have 9 Virginia Wineries, craft beer offerings by Buggs Island Brewery (sold by the glass only) and we have also added whisky to this year’s event. Springfield Distillery from Halifax will be at the event, which will also be part of the tastings. You may purchase their cocktails as well. We invite you to come, relax, enjoy the music, the wine, the whisky and great artisan vendors.
Here are a few rules:
· blankets, umbrellas & lawn chairs are welcomed in designated areas only.
· Take advantage of our fabulous food offerings! NO coolers/picnic baskets/large bags. Your bags/carts will be searched at the gate – no “adult beverages” of any kind, beer, wine, or liquor, outside food or any beverage mug/cup/bottle are allowed to be brought into the festival. Bottled Water is provided to all DD’s, otherwise water is sold for $1 at the Chamber raffle booth.
· COVID19 measures…if you come in group, please stay with that group, social distance when in lines and around the grounds. Mask are required in lines and walking around grounds.
If you are ill or have been around others with systems or feel personally its unsafe, please stay home. We are asking that if you decide to come, it is at your own risk and we know you will be responsible for the safety of you and others around you. Please adhere to all safety procedures that need to be implemented so we insure the safety of our vendors, guest & volunteers and so that we are able to have the event.
· IMPORTANT – Pre-arrange a driver so they can pick you up near entrance on 7th street, however Handicap Parking is at TouchStone bank. If coming from out of town or want to be able to walk to the festival – – consider a hotel room. Many options are within walking distance.
· If you need assistance with carry-outs (ex: purchases of cases of wine or products from the festival, find a staff person in lime green polo to assist you).
· Enjoy our town’s other happenings – After the Festival, stop by our great shops, dine at our restaurants and stop at Buggs Island Brewery for some great craft beer.
Tickets are $25 ticket includes a souvenir wine glass. For non-taster/DD tickets are $12. Online at clarksvilleva.com. Attendance will be limited to 600 people per time period.
Tickets are non-refundable, and is a rain or shine event
This is a 21 & older only event. Tickets are available starting April 1st via online clarskvilleva.com or at Chamber office 105 Second Street. Please check with us before attending, tickets may sell out and we may not have tickets available at the gate.