Colonial Center Galleries to Feature Works by Dawn Campbell

South Hill, VA – May 17, 2022: Dawn is an accomplished artist whose dynamic paintings and illustrations have been exhibited throughout the United States. While occasionally exploring various visual genres, her passion is helping to bring others’ visions and passions to life. She is the illustrator and cover artist for several books. A graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University’s acclaimed art program, this Richmond-based artist often leads workshops, teaches classes, and enjoys helping others explore their artistic side. She is currently pursuing her Masters in Art Therapy Counseling from Edinboro University. A native of Washington, D.C., Dawn currently resides in Richmond, VA, with her supportive husband and two children.
Regarding her art, she says, “My work comes alive through the soul and emotions of the people around me. My most recent work shows my continuing journey of growth. With the use of flowers and honoring the love of my family, I show the growth and transformation that is taking place in my life and in my work as an artist.”
Campbell’s exhibits will remain on display in both Art Galleries at the Colonial Center until June 21. The Colonial Center is located at 220 S. Mecklenburg Ave. in South Hill, VA. The Galleries are open for free public viewing Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and during all public performance events. For more information, visit www.colonialcenterva.org or call the Box Office at (434) 262-4170.