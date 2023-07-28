Do Hover Flies serve a useful purpose

A recent rain really brought out the clover in our lawn. My husband and I were sitting on the porch having a beverage and watching a group of insects flying around the clover. My husband wanted to know what they were and I said they were hover flies. He asked if they were useful and I said they were pollinators. He then wanted to know how they could pollinate when all it seemed they did was “hover” around the clover. So, I will attempt to explain the function of these common insects.
When we think of flies, the common house fly is what comes to mind. But there are over 110,000 fly species in the world. The hover fly is part of the flower fly group or Syrphidae family. Indeed the hover fly spends a lot of time hovering over plants instead of the more purposeful pollination of bees and wasps which their coloring mimics. Yes, you can tell the difference by the number of wings – bees and wasps have two sets and flies have one. But who is going to put their nose right on the insect to count wings when you could end up getting stung. To me, an easier way is the body shape. Bee and wasp bodies have two parts with a waist, for lack of another word, in the middle. The flies have one big body.
Hover flies have a complete life cycle consisting of egg, larva, pupa and adult. The larva or maggots (they are flies) are ferocious aphid feeders. Conveniently, just like butterflies, the hover fly lays her eggs where the larva will have food. If you find an outbreak of aphids on a rose for example, don’t be surprised if you see hover fly larva consuming those aphids in a matter of days. Eggs can hatch in 2 to 3 days after being laid. Good reason not to reach for the pesticide too quickly!
In spite of their habit for flying around, hover flies are good pollinators. My husband suggested that maybe they feed at night so we don’t notice it. But they are only active during the day. As with all pollinators, it is good to have a variety of flowering plants blooming throughout the season providing plenty of nectar. Nectar is the trap that plants use to get the pollinators to do the pollinating. It serves no purpose to the plant except as a lure. Hover flies can have 5 to 7 generations a season, so they are an abundant species. A species that is good to have around for pollination and aphid control. Plus, they are flies so cannot sting.
Next time you think that you are seeing a bee and start running scared, stop and really look. You might be observing a hover fly, a good beneficial insect that we are lucky to have in our gardens. So don’t be too quick to grab the fly swatter now that you know this fly is actually one of the ‘good guys’.