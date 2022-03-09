Valor & Grace is celebrating its first year in business & its first accomplishments, and would like to extend thanks to both the Clarksville community for all their support.
Aundrea Smiley opened Valor & Grace (V&G) in 2021 to meet the needs of local students struggling during virtual learning. Over the past year, Valor & Grace Literacy Cove has afforded opportunities to learn, play, create, and celebrate for the local children. Smiley emphasizes that she couldn’t have accomplished all of this without all the help from her team, Clarksville’s community, and fellow local small businesses.
V&G has evolved and now provides more than just virtual learning support for children. Now, they offer in-person tutoring, educational consultation, behavioral support, as well as an endless rotating schedule of programs in addition to the aforementioned virtual learning support. V&G also hosts several events in conjunction with other small businesses and Clarksville community members such as the recent Read Across America Week and 4H Mondays.
In October 2021, Smiley noticed just how quickly V&G had outgrown their original space at 333 Virginia Avenue. During the Trick or Treat Halloween event, she noticed just how cramped the space had become. She began looking at spaces shortly after, but only found places that were up for sale, not to rent.
However, when driving home from work one day, she noticed that a place just down the road that had previously only displayed a ‘For Sale’ now had a ‘For Rent’ sign out front.
Over the November 2021 Thanksgiving break, Smiley was able to relocate business to the new space: 304 Virginia Avenue, beside Lakeside Vapes.
“This space is quite larger than the last space, so there was quite a bit of prep-work that needed to be done in order for us to get in here. We’re still adding on finishing touches and things like that, but this was definitely a family, community, and friend effort,” she stated.
Some bumps and hiccups did occur here and there, as expected during the first year of business, but, “every moment of doubt, every moment of worry—it’s all been worth it to be able to come to this place and have the flexibility that I need…There’s no success without adversity somewhere in there.”
V&G has seen great success come from its seasonal programs and events such as the Summer Series, Rise With Valor, and EmpowerED Afternoons. Smiley is excited to announce that thanks the programs’ success during the first year, both the Summer Series and Summer Bridge program will be coming back annually!
They’ll actually be adding new courses to the 2022 Summer Series; “we took advice and feedback from last year, and we’re going to bring back some of the same things. We’re of course going to have a different keynotes speaker, but we’re going to bring in some new things: a cooking class, kids photography, and I want to try to bring in some sort of woodworking as well.”
Class sizes will remain limited, as Smiley wants to make sure that focus remains on providing as much help and one-on-one time as possible with each student. Smiley values quality work over quantity.
V&G also offers several free events during the year, such as “Pictures with the Easter Bunny” which is upcoming.
“Everyday the growth that we see in every child that comes through these doors—no matter what they’re here for—is just amazing and it continues to affirm that while things are not perfect we are doing something right because there is constant progress and constant growth.”
In the past year, Smiley has also added several personal achievements to her tool belt.
Smiley began working on her Doctorate’s dissertation before COVID hit in 2020 and has now completed the writing of as well as the presentation for her final defense. All that’s left is for the defense date to be announced before her graduation date set for May.
Additionally, she now teaches two graduate level courses on the Foundations of Restorative Justice in Education at her alma mater Eastern Mennonite University.
In December, Smiley was also named to Clarksville’s Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. She says that she plans to continue working with and support the small businesses and people of this community.
“Together we rise and together we’re better. The more that I can support small businesses in the community and serve the people of the community the better that I am,” she stated.
To keep up to date on V&G’s roster of events, follow their Facebook Page “Valor & Grace Literacy Cove.” For any questions, message their Facebook Page, call them at (5402431022, or email them at the.literacy.cove.clarksville@gmail.com. Their new location is 304 Virginia Avenue, to the left of Lakeside Vapes.
V&G has also begun offering a space for small event rental. For more information, please contact Valor & Grace either by email or phone.