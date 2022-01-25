Lake Country Quilters invite public for Quilt Show

Lake Country Quilters will host their Quilt Show on April 9, 2022 from 10-4 pm at the Clarksville Presbyterian Church, located at 502 Virginia Avenue in Clarksville, VA. Admission to the show is $3.00 per person.
We invite all quilters to enter their favorite quilt or two. To request guidelines for entering and a registration form, send an email to the following address at: lakecountryquilters@gmail.com.
Proceeds from the raffle quilt will be donated to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. More information on this worthwhile cause can be found at www.imaginationlibrary.com.
The raffle quilt was pieced by The Members and quilted by Cindy Meyer, a teacher, a long arm quilter, also makes quilts on request. Her email information: keepsakekwilting@msn.com.
The Guild meets on the 3rd Thursday of every month (September thru March) at the Burnett Library and Learning Center, Clarksville, VA. New members of all skills are always welcome. Come visits us!
Lake Country Quilts Raffle Quilt "Gathering of Rainbows" (size 83x97"). Tickets are available from any of the above pictured members. Tickets are $2 each and 3 for $5. The winner need not be present. Drawing will be at 3:30 the day of the show. The quilt is currently displayed at the Burnett Library and Learning Center, 914 Virginia Ave, Clarksville.