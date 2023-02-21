Master Gardeners welcome new trainees

The VCE Southside Master Gardener Association recently welcomed a new crop of Master Gardener Trainees. Ten students are set to graduate in May from the 17-week Master Gardener course that covers a wide variety of horticultural topics, including botany, pruning, healthy soils, landscaping and much more. Alice Freeman commented, “I joined the MG class to have a better understanding and a hands-on experience with knowledgeable people and the interactions (of) like-minded people.” Another trainee, Rickey Carr, stated “I have land that has clay soil and would like to learn more about it.”
Master Gardener volunteers are a valuable asset to Halifax County and the surrounding communities. After graduation, the new trainees will go on to start their volunteer work, helping with ongoing Master Gardener projects and learning to answer gardening questions from the public. There will be volunteer opportunities at the Southern Virginia Botanical Gardens at Edmunds Park and at the South Boston and Halifax Farmers Markets.
The annual Master Gardener Plant Sale on May 6th will be a great chance to talk with shoppers and share experiences about starting gardens and caring for landscapes. The Plant Sale offers selections of woody perennials, vegetable starts, trees and ornamentals, as well as garden art. The Sale will be held from 7:30 am to noon in Halifax on South Main in front of the Halifax Library.