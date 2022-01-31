Most teachers will tell you that a love for reading starts in the home. Avid readers remember bedtime stories and trips to the library for story time. A group of teachers from eastern Mecklenburg County is hoping to instill the love of reading from a very early age.
The Alpha Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma made another donation of books to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s Garland Birthing Center recently.
The Delta Kappa Gamma Society promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. They also offer scholarships to students pursuing a degree in education.
Yvette Morris, the president of the local chapter, said, “We want to support the families in our community. We are happy to be able to supply books to children.”
With more than 75 books, the group has helped make sure all new parents at the Garland Birthing Center at VCU Health CMH will be able to take home a book for their newborn.
According to Sarah Carlton, clinical coordinator of the Garland Birthing Center, “The families on labor and delivery love having this reminder of such a special time in their lives. Some nurses write personalized birthday notes for the newborns. Big brothers and sisters also get to pick a new book off the shelf. The book donations and the amazing support from Alpha Pi make a lifelong impression on our new parents, babies and siblings.”