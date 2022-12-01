Holiday cheer begins sweeping through Mecklenburg

Holiday time is officially upon Mecklenburg County. There are several Grand Tree illuminations, Christmas parades, and other fun holiday celebrations for you to pencil in to your schedule this month!
Boydton will host its Annual Grand Illumination Monday, December 5 at 5:30p.m. on the Courthouse Square. There will be live Christmas Music and Carolers as well as refreshments provided by PATHS.
There will also be a special event held Sunday, December 11 called the Boydton Christmas Home Tour! For $10/$12 you can enjoy a Christmas Carriage Ride through Historic Boydton and visit the four lovely homes which will be decorated for the holiday. This event is scheduled for 4:30p.m. to 8:30p.m. on Saturday, December 11. The historic homes that will be on display are:
- On the Hill (circa 1795-1886) is an elaborate Queen Anne style Victorian house with a wrap-around porch, gazebo, soaring turret and extensive gingerbread trim. The home is filled with antiques of the period and is located on Jefferson Street.
- Directly across on Madison Street is the Craftsman Style home called West Hill which has been in the same family for 120 years. Built in 1926, the home occupies the former site of the Mecklenburg Female College.
- Rosehaven on Washington Street was built as a simple four room home around 1850. In the early 1900's four more rooms were added fronted by a Greek Revival facade of porch and four Ionic columns which are also repeated in the long hallway leading to a winding staircase.
- The Pearl on Jefferson Street concludes the tour. This lovely home was built in 1892 in the Queen Anne Eastlake style. The large sitting porch is embellished with a turret and detailed trim. A matching turret is location in the main portion of the house. The Pearl is currently operated as a Bed and Breakfast.
This year MacCallum More Museum & Gardens Christmas Bazaar will be bigger and better with loads of changes that promise a great time on Saturday, December 3 from 9a.m. to 4p.m. Admission for this event is FREE!
The Bazaar will be held in the Chase City Rescue Squad Building located at 335 Mecklenburg Drive. Come on over for the vendors, food, and to see Santa!
Don’t forget about Chase City’s Christmas parade set for Sunday, December 4 at 6p.m. Join the community on Main Street for sights and sounds of the holiday season. The Chamber is accepting applications for the parade through Friday, December 2. Email your forms to chasecityva@verizon.net or drop it off at the Chamber Office.
Be sure to join Clarksville for their Fourth Annual Grand Illumination event this Wednesday, November 30 at 6p.m.! Come celebrate the lighting of the tree and see their newest additions downtown! Santa will be there as well as carolers spreading Christmas Cheer! The Chamber will also have free refreshments.
Clarksville’s Annual Christmas Parade is set for Friday, December 2 beginning at 6:30p.m. Come join the bands, floats, and show your support for our local organizations! You may even be able to catch Santa in his sleigh!
Entry forms for Clarksville’s Christmas Parade are due by Thursday, December 1 to be eligible for the 2nd event. Clarksville is seeking beauty queens, businesses, community clubs, organizations, churches, antique vehicles, and others interested in making this the best parade!
Each entry must adhere to the following Rules and Regulations:
- Registered entries only-deadline December 1st; NO Santa on any entry, Line-up format is provided when registering is completed.
- All entries must be decorated in a Christmas theme for the Holiday and abide by these parade rules and regulations
- No candy may be thrown from entries; walkers alongside may hand candy to the children.
- No sirens, horns or air horns may be used.
- Drivers of all entries must have valid driver's licenses.
- No entry may halt the parade (only exception will be marching bands).
- Participants must be in line by 6:15 p.m. sharp; specific line-up location is provided with the registration form.
- The Parade Committee reserves the right to reject any and all entries for any reason before and during the parade. No inappropriate actions or displays will be tolerated.
The lineup entry locations—subject to change—for Clarksville’s Parade are as follows:
Virginia Avenue - Between 8th & 9th St. on 58 East
- Fire Trucks, Rescue Squad, Smokey Bear, Police, and Queens
West Street - Between 8th & 6th Street
- Visiting Bands
8th Street (Westside)
- Color Guard VFW, Grand Marshall, Mayor & Town Council, Board of Supervisors, other Officials, and Candidates
- Behind them - Scouts, Clowns, and Dancers
Buffalo Road
- All Floats - Handcraft, Religious, Commercial, etc.
Virginia Avenue - Near Catholic Church (805 Virginia Ave.)
- Bluestone Middle & Senior High Bands
Twin River Lodge on Buffalo Road
- Horses & Buggies
9th Street
- Antique Vehicles, Tractor Trailers, Tractors & Farm Equipment, Golf Carts & Other Vehicles
Please be aware that Highway 58 Business will be closed to truck traffic (trucks will need to utilize the Highway 58 Bypass) from 6-8 pm. During this same time, Virginia Avenue (2nd to 9th Streets) will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6-8 pm. So parade preparations may be completed, parallel parking along the parade route will be eliminated beginning at 5 pm through the duration of the parade.