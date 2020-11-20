Chase City Antiquities Pictures last call

This is the last call for the Antiquities Pictures that will be taken tomorrow. Here are the details:
- You pay $10 and receive a 10 x 13 picture of your child / children for free.
- This is for children 16 years old and younger.
- The pictures will be taken at the Estes Center in the Banquet Room.
- Everyone will remain in their car and will be texted when it is time for you to come in for your appointment.
- In about 2 weeks, the photographer will return with your pictures and you will buy what you want that day and take your pictures home that day.
- If you want to make an appointment, please send a private message to the Chase City Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and you will be called to schedule an appointment.