Keep your lights up to show healthcare worker support

VCU Health is asking businesses and communities throughout Virginia to keep their holiday lights up through January 31 to recognize those working in healthcare during the Coronavirus pandemic.
The idea is for healthcare workers driving to or from their shift to see the holiday lights as an expression of support for everything healthcare workers do.
The Elliott Family Holiday Light Extravaganza will continue to bring joy until the end of January to show support for healthcare workers in Virginia.
“We will be keeping ours going until the end of January to show support for all of the amazing and dedicated healthcare workers out there. As a member of the VCU Health Team, I am so grateful to be a part of such an amazing group of people,” said show creator Zeb Elliott in a recent Facebook post.
The Christmas songs were removed from the playlist and replaced with winter themed songs. The show will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night until the end of the month at 1899 Callis Road in South Hill.
“If there is a song you want to see that is not in the list you can go to www.elliottfamilyholidays.com and you can request the song and it will automatically play for you after the current song is finished.”
For those who did not get a chance to experience the show during Christmas time, it starts with “special lights called "pixels" that have tiny red, green, and blue LEDs, making them capable of creating thousands of distinct colors. The custom strings of lights are then plugged into hardware from Falcon Controllers to translate the instructions to the lights. Lights are the software used to program the animation sequences you see and finally, small Raspberry Pi computers handle the scheduling and overall control of the show. An FM transmitter takes the song output and broadcasts it so that you can hear it from your radio.”