Former Chase City resident receives NASA Silver Snoopy Award

Mike Morgan, II—a former Chase City resident—has been awarded the NASA Silver Snoopy Award by Astronaut Victor Glover.
Morgan— the son of Mike and Kathy Morgan—attended Virginia Tech where he received his Civil Engineering Degree. He has worked as a professional engineer at firms in Lynchburg, Norfolk, Roanoke, and Richmond, he was also the Resident Engineer in Charge of Construction at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Carteret County, NC, which is the country’s largest Marine Corps Air Station.
Morgan also owns and has operated his own engineering firm since 2006. Morgan first joined NASA in 2015 and moved to the Eastern Shore of Virginia where he currently lives with his wife Erin and their daughter Hayden.
The NASA Silver Snoopy Award is one of the highest awards given to employees or contractors. NASA writes that, “fewer than 1 percent of the aerospace program workforce receive it annually.” The Silver Snoopy Award consists of the sterling silver Snoopy lapel pin that was flown in space, a certificate of appreciation and a commendation letter, both signed by the
presenting astronaut.
Astronaut Victor Glover is a F/A-18 fighter pilot and Commander in the Navy, as well as a graduate of the Air Force Test Pilot School. As a NASA astronaut, Glover spent 167 days in space while part of the crew of the SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule Resilience which launched in November of 2020. He executed 3 spacewalks during his time on the International Space Station (ISS) and received two of the Spacecraft that Morgan launched to the ISS while Glover was in orbit.
NASA lists the following criteria for the Silver Snoopy Award: “Employees must have significantly contributed to the human space flight program to ensure flight safety and mission success. Potential awardees must meet two or more of the following criteria:
- Significantly contributing beyond their normal work requirements.
- Performing a single specific achievement which contributed towards attaining a particular program goal.
- Contributing to one or more major cost saving/cost avoidance.
- Instrumental in developing program modifications that increase quality, reliability, safety, efficiency, or performance.
- Developing or assisting with an operational improvement that increases efficiency and performance.
- Developing a process improvement of significant magnitude.”
Morgan’s Commendation Letter reads: “In Appreciation for professionalism, dedication, and outstanding support that greatly enhanced space flight safety and mission success. In recognition of these achievements, and as a symbol of our special thanks, the astronaut team presents this Astronauts’ Personal Achievement Award to Michael Morgan. For outstanding contributions and leadership at Wallops Flight Facility (WFF) developing and implementing Range and vehicle systems in support of manned spaceflight. Mr. Morgan’s tireless efforts developing an Autonomous Flight Safety System for universal application to launch vehicles are leading to a transformational technology for the future of manned spaceflight. Additionally, his development and oversight of range systems supporting Antares/Cygnus resupply missions have led to far higher launch availability for International Space Station resupply missions.”
Morgan won the award for accomplishments in 2020-2021, but due to the COVID pandemic, no ceremonies were held for 2 years. Additionally, Morgan was not informed until February 2022 of his selection. The presentation ceremony was held on March 4.
While at NASA Wallops Flight Facility, Morgan has worked as the program manager for several Antares/Cygnus flights, as well as many other rocket launches, and has now been promoted to the NASA Launch Range Safety Officer where he is the Lead NASA Official responsible for safety of Launch Operations at launch sites all over the world.