Knights of Columbus provide "Coats for Kids"

left to right:  Jay Warfel, Knights of Columbus, Renee Mizelle, Principal, Brooke Callahan, School Counselor, Mark Fracassa, Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Ebony, recently donated cold weather jackets to Vaughn Elementary School in Warren County, NC (pictured) and Meherrin Powellton Elementary School in Brunswick County, VA.  The Knights from Our Lady of the Lake Council 9309 work tirelessly throughout the year on multiple local charitable programs and projects in support of the surrounding communities and participated with the National Knights of Columbus on numerous charitable events.  This year their "Coats For Kids" program was able to provide warm coats for 72 local elementary school students, protecting them from the coming winter weather.  Locally, this is the second year for the Coats program.  The local Council is affiliated with the Knights of Columbus, a national organization of more than two million men that annually contribute more than $186,000,000 to charity.