Clarksville area Kyokushin Karate students recently promoted in rank

Several area students in the Kyokushin Karate Youth Class at the Super Rhino Muay-Thai Gym
in Clarksville were recently promoted in rank.
These ranks are officially recognized and endorsed by the International Kyokushin Karate Organization in Tokyo, Japan. Sensei Kenny Buffaloe is the official North Carolina Representative of this worldwide organization with over 20 million members in 168 countries. In Kyokushin Karate, rank is very difficult to attain due to the high level and standards required for advancement. Students are tested on their technical abilities, attitudes, seriousness in training, fighting spirit and character.
In Kyokushin style karate, the Kumite (fighting portion of the test) is the most important requirement, 70 percent of the test, which is always full-contact fighting against multiple opponents consecutively without a break. This tests students' willpower and determination under pressure. Senpai Christian Buffaloe, Class Instructor, presented students with their new ranks in a formal "Promotion Ceremony" that was attended by students' family members and friends. For more information on Kyokushin Karate and area training classes, call or text: (252) 589-4281 or email: kyokarateka@aol.com.