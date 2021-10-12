Clarksville Harvest Days Festival was the ideal event for the Clarksville Lions to showcase and acquaint the community to their current initiatives. And that’s just what they did. Many festival goers were drawn to the Lion’s location with its attractive fall decorations of corn stalks, pumpkins, strawmen, and mums. Cville, the Clarksville Lion’s mascot, was also there to greet everyone.
A grid wall tastefully displayed flyers providing details on each initiative. The White Cane initiative provides free vision and hearing screenings in addition to supplementing costs for eyeglasses and eye exams for qualified individuals. Decorative barrels, filled with straw and angular brooms were also displayed. Proceeds from their sale support the White Cane initiative.
The We Just Love Our Seniors Campaign, a new initiative, gives gift boxes to residents of need at the Clarksville Health & Rehab Center. The Feed the Hungry Initiative supports a local church by giving backpacks filled with nourishing foods to local families.
The Plastic Challenge is another new environmental initiative where plastic items are collected. The first challenge was just completed after collecting 500 pounds of plastic. Now, that’s a lot of plastic! For the efforts of many who contributed plastic to the drive, the Lions will donate a memorial bench made from the plastic to the town of Clarksville. A second challenge is currently underway. Any plastic donations would be happily accepted.
Anti- Bullying story and activity books written by a fellow Lions member were also available for sale. Book sponsorships enable local first and second graders to have copies of the books for their personal libraries. Several people shared their experiences of their loved ones being victims of bullying and the negative effects that bullying causes.
In addition to these club initiatives, the Clarksville Lions also supports numerous organizational programs that serve our community. Programs such as, but not limited, The Food Bank, Blood Drive, and the Highway Project Clean Up.
Given opportunity, the Clarksville Lions eagerly demonstrate their motto: “We Serve”. This without question is a service organization that always welcomes anyone interested in supporting the community.
WANTED: Excited new members to join our team! See a Lion. Lion Tom Eberly is our membership chairman.