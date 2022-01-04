The Clarksville Lions gave gift boxes to residents of needs at the Clarksville Health & Rehab Center. For one month, the Lions sponsored the “We Just Love Our Seniors” campaign. Donation boxes were set up at Clarksville Burnett Library and the Clarksville YMCA. Response was exceptional.
Made possible because of the generous community contributions, the gift boxes were filled with toiletries such as body wash, lotion, toothpaste, deodorant, and so much more that can be used daily. Also included were word puzzle books which bring much enjoyment to the residents.
Special thanks are extended to the library, the YMCA, and the community, the Chase City’s EzePhysical Therapy and of course the Clarksville Lions for their support and contributions for this worthwhile effort.