Chase City held another interest meeting discussing the future of the ballpark. After a highly successful first volunteer cleaning day on March 13, Town Manager Dusty Forbes and Mayor Alden Fahringer hoped to drum up even more community support for the project.
The next volunteer clean up date is slated for 10:00a.m. on May 1. The community will be cleaning up any remaining debris inside of and around the buildings and power washing the concessions stand and bleachers. Soon, the buildings will be ready for a new coat of paint, and the signature Pepsi sign logo will be replaced. Painting is slated for the morning of May 8.
Forbes joked that the Town would be happy to slap a Lowe’s symbol overtop if Chase City is granted one of Lowe’s 100 year anniversary “100 Hometowns” grants. Until then, Chase City is happy to accept any help either monetarily or physically. Forbes thanked the South Central Fair for its generous $2,500 donation that will certainly help with the current plans of reviving the ballpark.
Forbes mused that he hopes he can secure funding for more involved projects down the line. In a perfect world, he would love to secure funding from the State or through a big business grant such as the Lowe’s “100 Hometowns”. If Chase City was granted $10-$15 thousand, the Town would easily be able to level out the ballpark hill, finish out the volleyball fields, or even upgrade the Pavilion.
This month’s regular Town Council meeting was short, with new business consisting of mostly bookkeeping matters.
Due to the retirement of key personnel, B&B Consultants will no longer be overseeing the town of Chase City’s landfill services. In the letter addressed to town manager Dusty Forbes, B&B CEO Samuel Carroll recommended the town choose Jim Patterson with KBJW Group to take over the job. Patterson is a former employee of B&B, and as such is familiar with the work required for the Chase City landfill.
To incentivize employees of the town, an amendment to annual leave accrual has been proposed. The first reading of these changes were approved as follows: “Those in our employ continuously 15 years to 19 years will accrue 7 hours for each full pay period of employment. 21 days will accrue during the fiscal year. Those in our employ continuously for 20 years will accrue 8 hours for each full pay period of employment. 24 days will accrue during the fiscal year.”
In new business, the Council discussed matching 20% of a VDOT Sidewalk grant. A total cost for the project is unknown at this time, and will not be made available until an engineering report has been completed and published. No action was taken at this month’s meeting.
The Chase City Volunteer Fire Department held its annual election of officers. The following officers will serve a year’s term beginning April 22: Marvin Hatcher, President; C. W. Carter, Assistant President/Assistant Secretary; Marshall Whitaker, Secretary/Assistant Treasurer; Jason Mull, Treasurer; and Dr. Tom Cribb, Chaplain. Line officers will include Marty Lewis, Chief; Dale McGee, Assistant Chief; Josh Whitten, Captain; Barry Morgan, 1st Lt.; Nick Anderson, 2nd Lt.; and Even Stembridge as Sergeant.