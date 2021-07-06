Local art project heading to space

Ava Crowder of South Hill has been selected as one of the winners of the Higher Orbits and Space Perspective public art competition representing students ages 8 to 13.
Ava created a digital artwork inspired by the milestones of human exploration from sea to land to air and space with her iPad tablet. She then had it printed out by local printing shop, Dogwood Graphics, to meet flight requirements.
Individuals of all ages from across the world submitted their creations for consideration and nine individuals, across six different age brackets, were selected to have their artwork flown aboard the Neptune One test flight. “We are excited to share their creations that flew as part of this trailblazing mission on June 18th.”
Crowder says that she is excited to have her artwork flown into space on Space Perspective’s successful inaugural flight on the Neptune One spacecraft as it represents the two subjects she loves the most: art & science.
“I am so thankful to Higher Orbits and the Space Perspective for giving me the opportunity to have my art flown to space. It is literally out of this world amazing to think that I’ve created something that went to outer space!”
Crowder is a rising 7th grader at the Kenston Forest School and is the daughter of Jimmie Jr. and Wella Crowder. Ava looks forward to sharing her artwork with the community when it returns.