Chase City Elementary teachers publish book

As educators, Suzanna LoMagno-Harris and Christine R. Pennington, are well aware of the challenges, worries, and fears children face during the Covid-19 pandemic. Together they penned a story of hope and reassurance while showing how people of different backgrounds can come together and unite!
In the midst of the unknown, they chose to show the beauty of friendship and give children coping strategies to be resilient.
PURCHASE YOUR COPY OF THE SUZI & LULU SAFE TRAVELS KIT HERE: https://www.paypal.com/instantcommerce/checkout/XZKELB3UQ2ZRU