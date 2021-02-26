Clarksville couple Erica and Nick Romano have recently delved into the world of business owning during the COVID pandemic. The pair are co-owners of East Coast Embroidery & Buggs Island Baby and Children’s Clothing located at 331 Virginia Avenue in Clarksville.
Erica says that husband Nick got his start with embroidery and screen printing while working as a fireman in Chesterfield County. The Romanos moved to Clarksville in 2018 upon Nick’s retirement, and decided they wanted to continue with that line of work. They operated under the name ‘East Coast Embroidery’ out of their house for a few years until the location of their shop went to market.
Erica shared that it has always been a dream of hers to own a children’s clothing store. She begged Nick to let her sell some children’s clothes in a corner of the store to see how it went. The baby clothes section was received very well.
After interest blossomed, they applied for a DBA to go by Buggs Island Baby & Children’s Clothing. Erica said that in the beginning, “no one realized we were selling children’s clothing too. We added the DBA of Buggs Island Baby & Children’s Clothing, and people still seem to come in and now they don’t realize we do embroidery and screen printing. It’s a conundrum; we try to keep both things out there so everybody knows we’re still doing both.”
For the Romanos, COVID was a mixed blessing in disguise. Of course, Erica acknowledges that they would have probably done better financially getting started if COVID hadn’t hit, but she stated that, “on the other hand, neither of us had actually had a shop [before]. We had been running it out of our home…[COVID] gave us time to learn what we were doing—to figure out the books, to figure out what people wanted—so we have taken this time to kind of use it as a learning experience. I think it helped us more than if we had Lakefest and the Harvest Fest and things like that. We probably would have been overwhelmed. It’s been a great learning experience for us and has given us time to ease into the business.”
The Romanos have two Facebook pages: one for East Coast Embroidery and one for Buggs Island Baby and Children’s Clothing where they are very active. They also have a website located at https://eastcoastembroidery.shop/, but stated that they are more active on Facebook. On March 2, they will be resuming normal hours which are Tuesday through Saturday.