Clarksville Dixie Youth Raising Funds for New Lights, Improvements

Dan Wilbourne (right) accepts $3,500 in donations for the Clarksville Dixie Youth Facilities Enhancement Drive from Terri and John Lee. The organization is currently raising funds to take advantage of a $20,000 match from an anonymous donor that will allow them to install new lighting and make several other improvements to the baseball and softball facilities on Woodland Drive. Donations from both businesses and individuals are welcome and appreciated and can be sent to Clarksville Dixie Youth, Inc. at P.O. Box 522, Clarksville, VA 23927. For additional information about the drive or to find out how you can help and contribute, please contact the organization at clarksvilledixieyouth@gmail.com., or call Dan Wilbourne at (434) 210-1286.