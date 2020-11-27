Teachers’ Group Exercises Away Stress

The year 2020 has been a stressful one for anyone associated with education. This applies to teachers at all levels, parents of students involved in distance learning, and grandparents who are overseeing the education of young students in their family. Delta Alpha Chapter of the Virginia State Organization of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International has members in each of the above three categories.
To help relieve stress, the chapter invited JoAnne Stugart, a retired teacher from New York now living in Lunenburg County, to conduct an exercise class incorporating moves to relieve stress. Stugart is a board member and treasurer of Turning Point Healing Retreat Center. She conducts exercise classes at the Kenbridge Community Center that are designed especially to help seniors. This is where she met with the teachers’ group to share her expertise.
Delta Alpha Chapter is composed of key women educators who have been recognized for their excellence in several Southside Virginia counties, including Brunswick, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, and Nottoway.