Haunted Histories 2020: Memories and reflections inspire book about unusual phenomena

A collection of memories saved in journals and on scraps of paper in a box over the years have come together in, “A Nosegay of Violets: A Writer’s Memoir of Psychic Awakening,” by Arlene S. Bice, former resident of Warren County, North Carolina, who now lives in South Hill, Va.
She has authored more than a dozen books, including “Ghostly Spirits of Warren County, NC and Beyond.”
A New Jersey native, Bice has spent much of her life in pursuit of answers to “strange things” that were happening, as she calls them, her “moments.”
Growing up, she was always told that she was different, largely because, at a time when most households had two parents, hers had only one. Her father was hospitalized with a terminal illness when Bice was age 5, and passed away when she was 12.
Being different is reflected in her book title and the choice of flowers she selected for her junior prom: a nosegay of violets, when all the other girls carried orchids.
“I’m not an orchid person,” Bice said, laughing. “I love making choices for our happiness rather than someone’s influence.”
Bice said she was always inquisitive, even as a child, and thought she might be a journalist someday.
“I was always independent, never part of the pack,” she said.
At the age of 18, Bice had an out-of-body experience while walking down the street with no one else around. This is among the memories she jotted down on small pieces of paper and stored away, and one of the occurrences that led her to seek answers.
Bice said that psychic abilities run in her family: her mother had psychic abilities where Bice and her siblings were concerned, and at age 30, Bice learned that her grandmother had fully developed psychic abilities.
“She could read cards, and once saved the life of a child,” she said.
During a reading, Bice’s grandmother told a woman to go home immediately because her house was on fire. The woman arrived in time to save her child from the burning structure.
As a married woman with four children less than two years apart, Bice had little time to delve into the unusual and unknown. She was busy raising a family and helping to support her husband in his work.
Before she moved to North Carolina, Bice, a lover of history, owned a used bookstore in the center of a small town.
“It was the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” she said.
But one night, she was awakened from a dead sleep by a voice that told her it was time to sell everything she had and leave.
A psychic reading from a friend led Bice here, and even foretold the house she would buy.
“I ended up buying the exact same house she had described,” Bice said, even though it initially wasn’t her first choice. “My realtor picked out the house. I used to second-guess everything, and ask, ‘Did that really happen? Am I making things up?’”
In researching things that sometimes can’t be explained, Bice said she has found answers and is still learning. Her spirit guide, Timothy, has helped her along the way, she said, along with guardian angels, which she believes everyone has.
Bice wrote “A Nosegay of Violets” in about a month, but did six re-writes as forgotten memories about life events came to her.
The book opens with the tragic death of two of her sons — it is in chapter one that Bice first addresses synchronicity — and ends on the morning of her 70th birthday, as butterflies flitter around her on her back deck.
The first death of a son is what got Bice on the road to finding answers.
“The more I learned about death, the more I understood life and how to accept everything. I treasured the time we had together, rather than mourned not having him with me,” she said. “It’s a choice.”
The book is filled with many of Bice’s psychic moments, and she said she continues to learn new things about the metaphysical every day.
“We all have psychic abilities, but you have to pursue it,” she said. “It’s so important for us to be nice to each other, to be open-minded, and most of all, if people have been hiding moments that happen to them that they don’t understand, find somebody to ask.”
Bice said the freeing part is revealing such secrets.
“This is the future,” she said. “I encourage everyone to write their story. It’s so therapeutic and healing; it frees you up.”
For more information about Bice’s books, visit her blog at purplestoneblog.com.