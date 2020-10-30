Haunted Histories 2020: Memories and reflections inspire book about unusual phenomena

An excerpt from purplestoneblog's explanation of the novel's name: "My neighbor who I sometimes babysat for, 5 year old Dawn Deleen, came over to have her picture taken with me. Years later, at her jr. prom, she asked her boyfriend for violets, probably forgetting about when she was 5. While living in Florida, Dawn saw the book cover and title, went searching in her photo albums and came up with my jr. prom photo with her! I didn’t even know this picture existed! So, here it is."