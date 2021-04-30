Cleaning For Spring

The South Hill Revitalization Committee’s ‘Operation Clean Up’ event got underway Saturday the 17th with registration starting at 8:30am in Centennial Park. The event ran from 9:00am until 12 pm.
The participants were welcomed by Jami Snead, President of the South Hill Revitalization Committee followed by an invocation offered by Sandra Kinker. After a short safety briefing and a quick check to make sure everyone was properly equipped, the cleaning teams were off to their respective areas to Clean Up. There were 51 participants present, consisting of Town Council members, local business owners, the Park View BETA Club, and local citizens.
Trash was collected in bright orange trash bags and placed at street intersections to be picked up by South Hill Public Works Department on Monday.
At the conclusion of the event the participants returned to Centennial Park where the committee held drawings, from the registered participants, for gifts provided by Harper’s Jewelry, The South Hill Chamber, and The South Hill Enterprise.
President Snead, in closing stated, “The South Hill Revitalization Committee would like to thank everyone who came out to participate in the clean up. We had a great turnout and we look forward to our next clean up event in September.” The clean up events are held twice a year in April and September.
The South Hill Revitalization Committee is a cooperative effort between town officials and concerned residents and merchants. The goal of the committee is to promote the preservation of our revitalization area as an attractive and vibrant location for commerce and community activities.
You can follow the South Hill Revitalization Committee on Facebook or at southhillchamber.com.