Local 200 year old church getting new organ

One of this area’s oldest churches will soon have one of the county’s newest organs.
Boydton United Methodist Church, whose stately sanctuary is a town landmark, lost its existing organ to an electrical storm power surge in 2022. The instrument was declared a total loss by organ technicians and accepted as such by the insurer.
The new Allen Model GX-215, now being built at the Allen Organ Company’s factory, will combine the industry’s most advanced digital technology with a large range of tonal sounds to provide a classic pipe organ-like experience. But according to organ committee chair, Walter Beales, one critical element is missing – an organist.
Beales should know. His late mother, Harriett Beales, was the church’s organist and pianist for 62 years. “I assisted her in the search for the present organ and as a choir member remain vitally interested in the music program,” he said.
The church is already preparing for the new organ’s installation projected for late spring/early summer by ramping up its music ministry. A number of prominent area musicians are performing mini concerts augmenting the choir’s music.
To fill the organist vacancy, the church is asking persons with keyboard experience or knowing of those who do to contact Beales at (434) 738-6180 or the pastor, Leigh Felton, at (434) 470- 2105.
This third organ in the church’s life will grace its third place of worship built in 1872 after loss of the chapel at Randolph-Macon College when the school relocated to Ashland. The Boydton church’s bicentennial planned for next year will highlight itsheritage beginning with the founding by converts of pioneer circuit riding minister and bishop, Francis Asbury. It is also the original mother church of Randolph-Macon, America’s oldest Methodist chartered college.