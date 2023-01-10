Virginia Master Naturalist Basic Training & Certification Course

Are you a lifelong learner interested in nature, conservation, and stewardship of our natural resources? If so, the Southern Piedmont chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists (VMN) invites you to join them! Virginia Master Naturalists are volunteer educators, citizen scientists, and stewards helping Virginia conserve and manage natural resources and public lands. The process of becoming a Virginia Master Naturalist begins with enrolling in a basic training course and completing a volunteer service project. The course covers a wide range of topics—including biogeography, insects, mammals, plants, forestry, wetlands, and much, much more! Applications are being accepted at: http://bttr.im/2c4ei through February 12, 2023. The Southern Piedmont Chapter covers Mecklenburg, Halifax, Charlotte, Lunenberg, and Brunswick Counties. You can meet a Virginia Master Naturalist at an information session and learn more about the VMN program and the 2023 certification course, which begins in March.
Information Sessions:
Thursday, January 12, from 7:00-8:00 pm, virtual session via Zoom (email southside.naturalists@gmail.com to request the Zoom invitation)
Saturday, January 14, from 10:30-11:30 am, Makers Market, 100 Danville Street, South Hill.
Tuesday, January 17, from 5:00-6:00 pm, Butler Library, 515 N Marshall St, Chase City
Saturday, January 21, from 10:00-11:30 am, Burnett Library, 914 Virginia Ave, Clarksville
Virginia Master Naturalist is sponsored by Virginia Cooperative Extension, a partnership of Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and local governments. Its programs and employment are open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, military status, or any other basis protected by law. If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services, or other accommodations to participate in this activity, please contact Taylor Clarke, Mecklenburg County Extension Agent at (434) 738-6191, ext 4371 during business hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event. TDD number is (800) 828-1120.