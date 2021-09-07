Local Imagination Library launches campaign

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is now providing books to the young children of Boydton, Buffalo Junction, Chase City, Clarksville, Nelson, and Skipwith. A group of local residents, headed by Betty Rae Norwood, had the vision to bring this enriching program to our community by affiliating with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Registered children from birth to age five receive a brand new, high quality, age-appropriate book monthly at no cost to the family, regardless of income.
Inspired by her father who never learned to read, Dolly Parton began the Imagination Library program in 1995 as a gift to the children in her hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee. The program initially mailed out 1700 books. Today, her Imagination Library is active in all 50 states and in some foreign countries gifting over a million books to children every month.
Children whose parents or grandparents read books to them enter kindergarten with improved reading skills, an increased vocabulary, stronger cognitive development, and a love of books. “Children are made readers on the laps of their parents” (Emilie Buchwald).
The Steering Committee of the Imagination Library of Western Mecklenburg County is chaired by Dr. Judith Irvin who is a retired Florida State University Professor of Education and Executive Director of the National Literacy Project. The Steering Committee is comprised of current and retired educators and other literacy advocates. In February 2021, the Mecklenburg County Public Library Foundation agreed to sponsor the local affiliation. The Steering Committee has worked hard to introduce and publicize the Imagination Library program and secure funding for the first year of the program. Civic organizations, churches, businesses, and individuals have enthusiastically donated money to get books in the hands of children.
Of the 683 eligible children in our local communities, 264 have registered and are receiving books. You can register your child if he or she is under five years old and you live in one of the six communities. Go to www.imaginationlibrary.com, click on Check Availability, and enter your zip code. You can also register your child at the Boydton, Chase City, or Clarksville public libraries.
The local Imagination Library is launching a campaign to raise $85,375 which will fund the program for a full five years. During the period of September 15 to December 15, an anonymous donor will match donations dollar for dollar up to $10,000. Just $25 provides 12 books per year for one child. So, $125 will sponsor a child for five years.
If you would like to support this investment in our children’s future, donations may be sent to the Mecklenburg County Public Library Foundation, P.O. Box 10, Boydton, VA 23917 and should be earmarked for the Imagination Library. You may also donate online by going to www.imaginationlibrary.com and choose VA-MECKLENBURG as the affiliate.
As Dolly says, “The seeds of dreams are often found in books, and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world.” Information on the Imagination Library program can be found at www.imaginationlibrary.com. If you have questions, contact Judith Irvin, 434.362.2034, irvinjudith@gmail.com.