Radford University Students Share Highlander Spirit in Richmond

RADFORD —Logan Snavely of Boydton, VA, represented Radford University at the university's annual Advocacy Day in Richmond. Snavely was among some 50 students who joined faculty and staff representatives, Board of Visitors members, and President Bret Danilowicz and First Lady Kay Danilowicz for the trip.
A tradition that is in its 23rd year, Advocacy Day allows students to share the importance of their state-supported education with General Assembly members and to ask elected representatives to consider voting for legislation that would benefit the university.
Several students spoke across 12 different meetings over a three-hour span on Wednesday, Feb. 1, inside the Pocahontas Building in Richmond.
Radford University is a comprehensive public university of 7,718 students that has received national recognition for many of its undergraduate and graduate academic programs, as well as its sustainability initiatives.
Well known for its strong faculty/student bonds, innovative use of technology in the learning environment and vibrant student life on a beautiful 211-acre American classical campus, Radford University offers students many opportunities to get involved and succeed in and out of the classroom.
With over 300 clubs and organizations, Radford University offers many opportunities for student engagement, leadership development and community service. In addition to robust academic offerings and engaging student experiences on the main campus located in Radford, Virginia, Radford University also offers a clinical-based educational experience for some 1,000 students living and learning in Roanoke, Virginia as part of Radford University Carilion, a public-private partnership focused on the cutting-edge delivery of health sciences programming, outreach and service.