The Junction, LLC will be hosting its last weekend of fall fun for the season beginning this Friday, October 28.
Owner Evie Gordon took over the corn maze attraction—which had been formerly hosted by Oak Grove’s Fun on the Farm—in 2021. She states that Laura Pittard from Oak Grove was actually the one who approached her and gave her this opportunity.
“She was just getting to the point where she didn’t have as much help with it. She just asked if it was something that interested me, and I said, ‘Yeah!’” Gordon asked when she needed to plant the corn; she was told within the next week. Thankfully, she was able to pull it off in time!
This year, The Junction, LLC offers a full package of fun including two corn mazes, the ever-popular corn pit, an “I-Spy Hay Ride,” a small farm zoo, a bounce pillow, and pumpkin patch and much more for an admission price of $12 per person over 2 years old. They also sell some drinks and food on site, and have a plethora of pumpkins, gourds, and mums available for purchase.
“I really wanted to find something that targeted families and children in this area because we don’t have much for them to do together,” Gordon shared. “I want to have a fun, happy, safe place for people to go.”
As mentioned, this is their last weekend of operation for the year. As such, they will putting on some special events. Their operating hours this week are Friday from 1p.m. — 6p.m., Saturday from 10a.m. — 9p.m., and Sunday from 10a.m. — 6p.m.
Full Circle Pizza will be available on-site Saturday, and there will be a special “Night Glow Maze” and fireworks that evening. The Junction requests that you bring your own flashlight and glow attire Saturday as there will be fire pits, a fog machine, and a night hayride. Fireworks will kick off at 8p.m. as a special end to the season. Additionally, Off the Chain’s Food Truck will be on-site Sunday.
In the past, The Junction has worked with Clarksville Baptist Church to host Youth Night events where youth groups have two hours to dance, have fun, and go through the corn mazes at night. Gordon wants all churches to know that the offer stands for them to have their own Youth Night events hosted at The Junction. Gordon will also begin allowing parties to rent out the area for out-of-season birthday celebrations.
Though The Junction, LLC will be closing for the season soon, you can look forward to them reopening for a short time in the Spring to sell delicious strawberries that have been grown on the farm. They will resume Fall Season operations the third weekend in September through the first weekend in November in 2023.
The Junction, LLC has a website at thejunction58.com, and can be contacted through their Facebook page, or by phone at (434) 738-8807. They are located at 58 Greenhouse Drive in Buffalo Junction, Clarksville.