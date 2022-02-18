Recently, the Clarksville Lions took on the District 24-1 Governor Service Challenge to complete a new project for a chance to win a raffle ticket for a money drawing. Members unanimously decided that that project would be to collect food to replenish the Clarksville Food Pantry.
Given a relatively short turn-around time frame, Lion Secretary, Karen Bona, spearheaded the project. The members didn't allow the recent increase in COVID incidences in the area to lessen their determination! In spite of the cancellation of January face-to-face club meetings, the members were convinced that they could meet the challenge with success.
Modern day technology - email, zoom, and text messaging - made it possible for club members to communicate and complete the task at hand.
Paper grocery bags were disseminated to club members and Lakeview Motors and Central Insurance were identified as drop off locations for filled grocery bags. Between February 2 and February 7, three trips were made to the Clarksville Food Pantry to deliver a total of 52 grocery bags filled with nutritious non-perishables. This equates to 874 pounds of food items available to residents of need within the community.
Many thanks to Lakeview Motors, Central Insurance, those in the community who gave, and to the Clarksville Lions for their continuous diligence of providing service to the community.
