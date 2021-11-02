Southside Behavioral Health Launches Community Warm Line

Starting in October, Southside Behavioral Health (SBH) launched a county-wide warmline for individuals living in Brunswick, Halifax, and Mecklenburg in need of behavioral health assistance. This warmline will connect individuals with certified peer support specialists who have lived experience with behavioral health and substance use-related issues, and who are trained to support and empower callers.
The warmline will operate five days a week from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM Monday through Friday with extended hours available on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Call today at 1-833-826-PEER (7337). It is intended to serve individuals experiencing mental health challenges due to anxiety, depression, and substance use struggles. Individuals in crisis, including those considering suicide, are urged to call Emergency Services at 1-833-377-7272.
“We are excited to have this opportunity to provide a new service in our local community,” said SBH Divisional Director of Clinical Services Angela Poythress. “The peer warm line opens up additional opportunities for us to connect with the community to provide support, information,answer questions and discuss concerns.”
Warmlines are intended to be the step before a traditional crisis hotline and are used to decrease extreme emotional distress that can lead to hospitalization or other severe outcomes that are preventable with early intervention of peer support. In this way, warmlines help alleviate the burden on crisis responders by providing support and referrals to callers who are not in crisis but still need some emotional assistance.
About Southside Behavioral Health:
Established in 1972, Southside Behavioral Health provides behavioral health, developmental disability, substance use, and prevention services to the residents of Southside Virginia in Halifax, Mecklenburg, and Brunswick Counties. Southside Behavioral Health is committed to providing individualized culturally competent care in our communities, by supporting wellness and quality of life in a recovery-oriented environment and professional manner. Learn more at: southsidebh.org.