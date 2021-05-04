May 8th Pot up a Plant for Mother and Tool Sharpening at the Halifax Farmers Market

The Second Saturdays with the Master Gardeners are back at the Halifax Farmers Market after a year’s hiatus for Covid. The Master Gardeners are so excited. The Virginia Cooperative Extension issued new guidelines that made this possible. May 8th is the first in the VCE Southside Master Gardener’s series of Second Saturdays for 2021. Master Gardeners will be at the Farmer’s Market to help children pot up plants for Mother’s Day. Bring your kids, grandkids or the neighbor’s kids to introduce them to plants and give them an opportunity to make a gift for their Moms.
The Halifax Farmers Market also offers a Plant Swap. Need a Plant? Take a Plant!
Have a Plant? Leaf a Plant! Check out the Plant Swap table to see if there is something that suits your fancy and use the opportunity to leave plants that you no longer need or like. The Master Gardeners will be there to explain what the plant is and how to care for it.
Master Gardeners will also be available to clean and sharpen your garden tools to help with your Spring garden chores. Join us from 8 am to 11 am on Saturday, May 8 for a fun morning with your children, to get your tools sharpened and to ask any questions you may have about your yard or garden.
Halifax County buildings are still closed to the public due to COVID-19, if you have need to reach an Extension Master Gardener or Extension staff member by send an email to wmccaleb@vt.edu. If you are unable to email, you can call and leave a message at the Halifax Master Gardener Help Desk at (434)-830-3383. Be sure to give us your first and last name, telephone number and the nature of your call. Join the Master Gardeners on May 8th to help a child pot up a plant for Mothers Day and get your gardening tools cleaned and sharpened.