First Citizens Bank to sponsor TRIAL BY FIRE – TRIBUTE TO JOURNEY

South Hill – Tammy Manning and Candy Howerton from First Citizens Bank recently stopped by The Colonial Center to deliver their sponsorship funds for the June 25th performance by TRIAL BY FIRE - TRIBUTE TO JOURNEY. Colonial Center staff members Lauren Epps and Karen Terry were on hand to receive First Citizens' sponsorship contribution. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Clary.)
To purchase tickets or for more information about TRIAL BY FIRE and the Colonial Center’s 2022 season, please call the Box Office at (434) 262-4170, visit www.colonialcenterva.org, or stop by the Box Office at 220 S. Mecklenburg Ave. in South Hill. The Box Office is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Be sure to ask about discounted group rates on tickets which are available to parties of ten people or more.