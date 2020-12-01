Clarksville Chamber releases map for 2020 Santa Tour Lights and Sirens event

The route for the 2020 Clarksville Santa Tour Lights and Sirens has been released. The event will take place on December 4 beginning at 6:30p.m.
The Clarksville Chamber is encouraging children to come out and wave to Santa. If he doesn’t happen to go through their neighborhood, they encourage them to go to the Food Lion or Wells Fargo parking lots or anywhere else along the route to see him!
Additionally, In lieu of the traditional Christmas Parade normally held the first Friday in December, the Town of Clarksville will be hosting a Parade of Lights tour which you will be able to do with your family via your own vehicle.
The Chamber is looking for homes or businesses who would like to participate by filling out a application, so they can create a tour map for the public. Applications are due by Dec 4th and can be found at https://clarksvilleva.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/9192.
A few rules and regulations for applicants:
- All entries must be decorated with their Christmas lights by December 11
- All homes or businesses must be within a 5-mile distance from the town
- Registered entries only will be listed on the Parade tour map, deadline is December 4
- Parade of Lighted Homes/Businesses will start on December 12 and last through December 24
Participants will also be entered into a contest for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. Voting will be done through Facebook with prizes to be determined.