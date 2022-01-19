Groundhog day Celebration Clarksville style!

Few months back Rebecca Brooks & Lynn Whitaker approached the board with a fun idea for groundhogs day in Clarksville. They worked with Kimberly Ferguson to design a groundhog with hand drawn paintings for this fun idea. Kimberley drew several renditions of ClarksPhil and also created coloring scenes for the kids to color. Rebecca and Lynn were filled with tons of ideas, and asked the Chamber to run with it. With the time crunch we narrowed down the list to some fun activities for Clarksville and worked with Kimberly Ferguson to help with some of the changes we chose.
ClarksPhil is looking for his shadow in Clarksville. Here are the activities coming soon. The Clarksville elementary will be coloring the pages created by Kimberly Ferguson, and will be displayed throughout town starting January 25th.
Help ClarksPhil find his shadow scavenger hunt, shop/dine at participating merchants January 20th - Feb 1st to find the questions & shadow clues. Print a play card, or pick one up at the Chamber office, fill in the clues. Each clue is worth 2 entries in the contest, where you can win $220 in Chamber Cash. Turn in you play card to the Chamber by Feb 1st by 4 pm. On 2/2/22, ClarksPhil and his shadow will announce the winner of the scavenger hunt contest at the pocket park at 10 am.
Join us January 29th at the pocket park from 2-4 pm, for a small event to raise money for the SPCA & Fire Dept. We will have smores, dog parade and be there as ClarksPhil finds his shadow. This is free to the public, just ask that you bring a donation to benefit the SPCA & Fire Dept.
Starting January 26th through 2/2/22, participating merchants will have ClarksPhil day specials. Check our Facebook page for all the details.
We like to thank Rebecca, Lynn & Kimberley for their creative ideas for this event. Make it Clarksville for ClarkPhil days.